On 55th anniversary of DST, Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasizes industry-led innovation

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh credited the Department of Science and Technology with catalyzing India’s evolution into a science and technology powerhouse.

He described the department as a bridge between research and governance, turning vision into verifiable outcomes as he addressed an audience which included leading innovators, academicians, researchers, and former secretaries on the occasion of 55th foundation day of DST.

“The founding of DST mirrors the march of post-independence India in the field of science,” he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh emphasized that DST’s interventions have not only advanced science but also driven grassroots development, with focused efforts on women, children, and marginalized communities.

Through mission-mode programmes such as the National Supercomputing Mission, Cyber-Physical Systems, and the recent National Quantum Mission, DST has nurtured the nation-wide research ecosystem.

Dr Singh advocated “industry-determined innovation research”, and argued that sustainable innovation must be both driven and funded by private players. “Science must align with market forces,” was the core message of his address.

“In India, knowledge partnerships alone don’t work — industry must have skin in the game,” he added, underlining that private sector buy-in is essential for enduring scientific success.

In a post on X, Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, the principal scientific adviser to the Government of India, who also participated in the foundation day celebrations at Dr. Ambedkar International Center, New Delhi, spotlighted DST’s role in shaping India’s scientific landscape, saying, “India is actively advancing its research and innovation landscape through the dedicated launch of key initiatives such as national quantum mission, India’s National AI Mission, Green Hydrogen Mission and Critical Mineral Mission.”