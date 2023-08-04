Yami Gautam Dhar fans have been eagerly waiting to watch her come with yet another strong performance after her back-to-back successful film deliveries. Stepping again in an absolutely different and strong role, Yami has arrived with a powerful role in the trailer of the much-awaited OMG 2.

As the trailer of OMG 2 has been released, Yami can be seen playing the role of a lawyer and the way she is acing her dialogues in the trailer speaks a lot about her proficiency in owning her characters. With OMG 2, Yami is headlining a powerful character in a film that is driven by a strong subject. Moreover, with her strong character, Yami is standing in front of a talented actor Pankaj Tripathi and still owns her presence with her performance.

Yami’s filmography is well-decked up with some really promising performances that have proved to be a profitable game for the producers. Be it Kaabil, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bala, A Thursday, Dasvi, or Lost, Yami has delivered films that worked extremely well on the respective platforms.

Speaking about the character arch in OMG 2, Yami said “Having begun my career with a film which was an amalgamation of unique yet very relevant socio topic, I have never shied away from taking up opportunities to be a part of such important content driven films and hence once again I am grateful for being offered such an excellent script. I hope the audience also likes my character as much as they have showered their love to me before. Kamini is bold, resilient & poised. I have worked on this character with lot of love and dedication,I’m extremely excited for audience’ response, as always .”

As the trailer of OMG 2 has finally been released it has certainly piqued the audience’s excitement to watch Yami in the film. Ahead of this, Yami will be seen in ‘Dhoom Dhaam’.