Akshay Kumar postpones ‘OMG 2’ trailer release in wake of art director Nitin Desai’s demise
The sudden demise of renowned art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai has shocked the entire film industry.
Yami Gautam Dhar fans have been eagerly waiting to watch her come with yet another strong performance after her back-to-back successful film deliveries. Stepping again in an absolutely different and strong role, Yami has arrived with a powerful role in the trailer of the much-awaited OMG 2.
As the trailer of OMG 2 has been released, Yami can be seen playing the role of a lawyer and the way she is acing her dialogues in the trailer speaks a lot about her proficiency in owning her characters. With OMG 2, Yami is headlining a powerful character in a film that is driven by a strong subject. Moreover, with her strong character, Yami is standing in front of a talented actor Pankaj Tripathi and still owns her presence with her performance.
Yami’s filmography is well-decked up with some really promising performances that have proved to be a profitable game for the producers. Be it Kaabil, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bala, A Thursday, Dasvi, or Lost, Yami has delivered films that worked extremely well on the respective platforms.
Speaking about the character arch in OMG 2, Yami said “Having begun my career with a film which was an amalgamation of unique yet very relevant socio topic, I have never shied away from taking up opportunities to be a part of such important content driven films and hence once again I am grateful for being offered such an excellent script. I hope the audience also likes my character as much as they have showered their love to me before. Kamini is bold, resilient & poised. I have worked on this character with lot of love and dedication,I’m extremely excited for audience’ response, as always .”
As the trailer of OMG 2 has finally been released it has certainly piqued the audience’s excitement to watch Yami in the film. Ahead of this, Yami will be seen in ‘Dhoom Dhaam’.
