Omar visits fire devastated Warwan village in Kishtwar

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday visited the fire ravaged Warwan village in the Kishtwar district and announced all possible assistance to the victims.

At least 75 residential houses were gutted in a massive fire that engulfed the village earlier this week.

Most villagers have lost their belongings and were without a roof of their own in the cold weather.

Omar, accompanied by the deputy chief minister Surinder Chaudhary, went around the village and met the men, women and children who had been rendered homeless.

He expressed deep concern and assured them that they were not alone and his government would provide all possible assistance to them.

Earlier in the morning, Omar wrote on X; “I’ll be travelling to Warwan, Kishtwar today to meet the families whose lives have been turned upside down by this devastating fire”.

The CM announced that the relief for the victims will be enhanced and grants provided to rebuild their homes.