Omar to camp in Srinagar to address problems of people in extreme cold

Amid freezing temperatures and bone-chilling cold wave currently gripping the Kashmir Valley, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced on Sunday that he would station himself in Srinagar for the next week to personally address the challenges faced by the people.

The Chief Minister, who attended the pre-Budget and GST Council meetings in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, conveyed his decision through a series of tweets, emphasising his commitment to addressing the challenges faced by the people of the Valley during the severe cold spell.

The Kashmir Valley is currently experiencing one of the coldest winters in recent years, with temperatures plummeting to record-breaking lows. Srinagar recently recorded a chilling minus 8.5 degrees Celsius, the coldest December night in over 50 years.

The intense cold spell has severely disrupted water supply and electricity, adding to the residents’ struggles.

In his tweets, the Chief Minister stated: “In light of the severe cold spell in the Kashmir valley & the resultant difficulties with water & electricity supply, I have decided to cancel my forthcoming programmes in Jammu & station myself in Srinagar for the next week to personally monitor the functioning of the Power department & other important departments.”

Acknowledging the impact of his decision on his scheduled engagements in Jammu, he further added: “I do appreciate that cancelling my programmes in Jammu will cause some inconvenience to the organisers & I regret the same. However under the circumstances this is the right thing to do & I will make it up to the people/organisations whose programmes have been affected.”

The Chief Minister also said he is en route from Jaisalmer and will be in Srinagar by Monday morning: “I’m on my way back from Jaisalmer as I type and will be back in Srinagar tomorrow morning.”