Omar stresses on minimum distress power cuts in winters

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday stressed the need for a clear and reliable electricity curtailment program and directed the power department that distressed curtailments should be rare and well-communicated particularly during the ongoing winters.

Omar chaired a comprehensive review meeting of the Power Development Department (PDD) that focused on addressing power supply challenges, curtailment schedules, revenue realization, and strategies for improving the efficiency of the power sector during the peak winter season.

The Chief Minister emphasized minimizing distress cuts so that the public begins to trust the schedule of power cuts notified by the power development department.

Advertisement

“Deviations from announced curtailment schedules must be kept to an absolute bare minimum. While people are ready to accept planned curtailments, unexpected and prolonged power cuts are difficult for them to tolerate,” he stated.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to CM Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to CM Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary Power Development Department Rajesh H. Prasad, Principal Secretary Finance Satosh D. Vaidya, Managing Directors of DISCOMs, senior officers of the PDD, and other concerned officials.

Kashmir-based officers joined the meeting virtually. Principal Secretary PDD, Rajesh H. Prasad, presented a detailed overview of key areas including power supply status, load curtailment programs, revenue realization, power purchase economics, and mechanisms for monitoring curtailment schedules.

The meeting also reviewed consumer and load profiles across Kashmir districts, focusing on consumer counts and challenges in meeting load requirements.

Discussions were held on strategies to address Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses through targeted interventions and mechanisms to plug revenue leakages.

A comparative analysis of power availability this year versus last year was also presented.

The Chief Minister reviewed the physical and financial progress of ongoing works and projects being executed under the UT budget, Centrally Sponsored Schemes, and PMDP. Key proposed projects were also evaluated.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister launched the Monitoring of Load Curtailment Programme by clicking on www.LCPJK.in, marking a significant step toward ensuring transparency and accountability in power curtailment schedules.

The Chief Minister reiterated for strict monitoring and efficient execution of curtailment plans to ensure a reliable power supply while safeguarding the interests of consumers.