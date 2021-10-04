Omar, Mehbooba compare UP with J&K as row escalates over Lakhimpur violence

Comparing Jammu and Kashmir with Uttar Pradesh (UP) where the row has escalated following violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, former chief minister and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Monday described UP “Naya J&K”.

“Uttar Pradesh is the naya J&K”, tweeted Omar as the row escalated over the incident in which eight people were killed after a union minister’s son allegedly ran his vehicle over a group of protesting farmers.

Uttar Pradesh is the “naya J&K”. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 4, 2021

PDP leader and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also did not lose the opportunity to grill the BJP government and she tweeted; “One can’t even compare the oppression unleashed in J&K since 2019 but the common denominators are obvious. What started in J&K was sadly met with an air of indifference & has now engulfed the entire country. When will we speak up?”.

One can’t even compare the oppression unleashed in J&K since 2019 but the common denominators are obvious. What started in J&K was sadly met with an air of indifference & has now engulfed the entire country. When will we speak up? — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 4, 2021

She tweeted; “Applying Section 144 wherever human rights & dignity is trampled has emerged as GOIs preferred approach. This government shows no hesitation in using an iron fist with its own people but welcomes Chinese troops with open arms”.