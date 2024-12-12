Omar highlights marketing avenues of flowers with upcoming rail link

With upcoming rail connectivity to Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday highlighted the potential of J&K’s flowers in global markets. He chaired a meeting of the Department of Floriculture, Parks, and Gardens to review its functioning and discuss strategies to enhance the sector’s potential.

He highlighted the immense opportunities in the floriculture sector, especially with Kashmir Valley soon to be connected with the rest of the country through railways.He emphasized the need to leverage this connectivity to market Kashmir’s flowers across India and globally.“We must engage progressive growers and other stakeholders to fully realize the sector’s potential,” the CM said.

He further directed the department to plant tulips along the Airport Road to enhance the aesthetic appeal and launch ad campaigns to attract more tourists to Srinagar’s iconic Tulip Garden.

Advertisement

Earlier, Commissioner Secretary Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad gave a detailed presentation on the department’s functioning, highlighting achievements and ongoing projects. Key milestones and initiatives discussed included, Tulip Show 2024 in which a record 1.7 million tulips of 72 varieties were planted, attracting 4.46 lakh tourists.The meeting also discussed significant developments in the floriculture sector, including the establishment of ornamental cherry tree gardens (Sakura) and the creation of a Tulip Garden in Sanasar.

The establishment of peony and rose gardens at Pahalgam was also highlighted, alongside progress in the process of enlisting six historic Mughal Gardens as UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Discussions further focused on various ongoing and upcoming projects aimed at the modernization and enhancement of the region’s parks and gardens. Other projects discussed were the development of chrysanthemum plantations at Udhampur, upgradation of Badamwari, and establishment of the Dara Shikoh Garden.Creation of theme gardens at Gulmarg, development of floriculture nurseries, and establishment of a model flower center in Jammu were also deliberated while plans for an amphitheater and beautification projects at Bagh-e-Bahu were reviewed.

The CM emphasized the importance of modernizing and mechanizing garden maintenance to enhance efficiency while optimizing resources and generating revenue. He asked the department to prioritize initiatives that boost tourism potential of Jammu and Kashmir while preserving the region’s rich natural heritage. He stressed the need for modernization and mechanization of garden maintenance, resource optimization, and revenue generation.

He urged the department to focus on projects that enhance the tourism potential of Jammu and Kashmir while preserving its natural heritage.