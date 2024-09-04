Omar files nomination from Ganderbal assembly seat

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday filed from Ganderbal assembly constituency. Six others, including a Congress rebel, also jumped in the fray from Ganderbal.

A large number of NC leaders and activists accompanied Omar who is likely to contest the assembly election also from another seat in the Budgam district, reports said.

As of now, Omar might face a tough contest in Ganderbal from where he was once defeated by an insignificant PDP candidate in 2002.

Sugra Barkati, the younger daughter of jailed cleric Sarjan Barkati said that her father, whose papers were rejected for the Zainpora assembly constituency in south Kashmir’s Shopian, will now fight the election against Omar Abdullah. His papers were rejected for want of a mandatory oath certificate duly attested by the jail superintendent.

Barkati played a key role in inciting the youth to join the terror ranks after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani in 2016.

Although Thursday is the last day for filing nominations, Omar’s prominent opponents in the fray so far include Ishfaq Jabbar, of the Jammu & Kashmir United Movement (JKUM), and Sahil Farooq, the rebel who defied the Congress to stand against him.

Jailed MP Engineer Rashid’s Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) has fielded former Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) president Sheikh Ashiq and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has fielded Bashir Ahmad Mir against Omar.

The Ganderbal constituency is traditionally seen as a stronghold of the Abdullah dynasty. Three generations – Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, Farooq and Omar – have contested from this seat.

Meanwhile, Apni Party president Syed Altaf Bukhari also filed his nomination papers for Chanapora seat.

While addressing a series of election rallies in Kulgam area, CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami, said that the people of Kashmir have rightfully rejected the BJP, as the party failed to connect with the people of the erstwhile state and has shown disregard for the dignity and honour of the people of J&K.

“J&K has been going through a very difficult phase ever since this ruling dispensation came to power. This government has many faces and the soil of Kashmir has rightfully rejected the seeds of BJP. This government didn’t own the people of Kashmir, otherwise, there wouldn’t have been such disrespect to our dignity, honour, and the status of J&K,” Tarigami said.