Omar faces highest 14 rivals in second phase of polling in Ganderbal assembly seat

National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah faces a tough contest in his traditional Ganderbal assembly constituency where he faces the highest number of 14 rival candidates in the second phase of polling for 26 seats.

On the Budgam seat, Omar will face seven other candidates, including that of the Jamaat-e-Islami which is contesting the election after a gap of 37 years. Not a single candidate withdrew his papers from the Ganderbal constituency.

As many as 27 candidates withdrew their papers on Monday leaving 239 candidates in the fray for the second phase of polling on 25 September.

The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K UT informed that out of the total 266 valid nominations, 27 candidates withdrew their nominations by the last date of withdrawal, i.e., Monday, 9 September.

The highest nine candidates withdrew their nomination in Budgam district, followed by 6 in Srinagar district, 5 each in Rajouri and Poonch districts, 2 in Reasi district, while no candidate withdrew their nomination in Ganderbal district.

With this, 93 candidates remain in the final electoral fray in Srinagar district, followed by 46 in Budgam district, 34 in Rajouri district, 25 in Poonch district, 21 in Ganderbal district, while 20 candidates remain in the final fray in the Reasi district.

In Reasi district, 6 candidates remain in the final electoral fray for election in Gulabgarh (ST), 7 candidates in Reasi; while 7 candidates remain in the fray in Shri Mata Vaishno Devi.

In Rajouri district, 11 candidates remain in the final electoral fray for election in Kalakote – Sunderbani; 5 candidates in Nowshera; 8 candidates in Rajouri (ST); 4 candidates in Budhal (ST); while 6 candidates remain in the fray in Thannamandi (ST).

In Poonch district, 8 candidates remain in the final electoral fray for election in Surankote (ST); 8 candidates in Poonch Haveli; while 9 candidates remain in the fray in Mendhar (ST).

Similarly, in Ganderbal district, 6 candidates remain in the final electoral fray for election in Kangan (ST) and 15 candidates in Ganderbal.

In Srinagar district, 13 candidates remain in the final electoral fray for election in Hazratbal; 10 candidates in Khanyar; 16 candidates in Habbakadal; 10 candidates in Lal Chowk; 8 candidates in Channapora; 10 candidates in Zadibal; 13 candidates in Eidgah; while 13 candidates remain in the fray in Central Shalteng.

Finally, in Budgam district, 8 candidates remain in the final electoral fray for election in Budgam; 12 candidates in Beerwah; 10 candidates in Khansahib; 10 candidates in Chrar-I-Sharief; while 6 candidates remain in the fray in Chadoora.

It is worth mentioning that a total of 309 candidates had filed their nomination papers before the respective Returning Officers in 26 Assembly Constituencies till the last date of filing the Nominations on 5 September.

Out of these, the nomination papers of 266 candidates were found valid during Scrutiny held on 6 September. And now with the withdrawal of 27 candidates, 239 candidates now remain in the final electoral fray.