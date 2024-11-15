Omar calls on FM Sitharaman, seeks Rs 6,000 cr Central assistance for J&K

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, after his meeting with the Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, expressed optimism that collaborative efforts with the Central government would enhance financial stability and promote sustainable development in Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar Abdullah met Sitharaman to discuss key financial matters concerning Jammu and Kashmir.

The chief minister shared on Instagram: “Called on Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, smt. @nsitharaman ji. Our discussion centred around crucial economic matters concerning Jammu and Kashmir. I passionately advocated for much-needed support from the Union Finance Ministry for the region.”

The chief minister sought the support of the Union Finance Minister to avail the multi-lateral funding for the development of new tourism destinations in Jammu & Kashmir, aimed to decongest the existing locations and to create well-planned and world-class infrastructure at these newly identified locations.

The CM thanked the Ministry of Finance for approving the Competitiveness Improvement of Agriculture & Allied Sectors Project (JKCIP) for Jammu & Kashmir to rejuvenate the agriculture sector which entails financing of 100 million USD through the International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD) over the next seven years.

In this regard, he requested the Ministry of Finance to treat J&K on par with North Eastern States for availing of incentives in respect of Externally Aided Project (EAP) loans and making J&K eligible for a special lending arrangement under the EAP loans.

He requested the finance minister to consider Jammu & Kashmir for funding through the “Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment” scheme under which a 50-year interest-free loan would be provided to states for capital expenditure.

The CM also informed the finance minister about the difficult fiscal situation being faced by J&K and requested the Ministry to provide additional central assistance of Rs 6000 crore to bridge the resource gap in the UT budget for FY 2024-25.

Over the past few days, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has held several important meetings with senior leaders and officials of the government of India to address critical issues affecting Jammu and Kashmir.

During his current visit, he called on President of India Droupadi Murmu, and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar and attended the Power Ministers’ conference chaired by the Union Minister of Power to discuss J&K’s priorities and challenges in the power sector.

This recent dialogue, culminating in today’s meeting with the finance minister, reinforces the commitment to advancing the welfare and development of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

During his stay in New Delhi, Abdullah also held a series of meetings at his official residence with Government of India officials and industry leaders to explore opportunities for collaboration and development. Among those he met were Arjun Dhawan, Executive Vice Chairman of Hindustan Construction Company Limited, who discussed infrastructure development projects in Jammu and Kashmir; Abhijit Basu, Founder and CEO of Smartex Cognitive Pvt Ltd, XCED, APAC, CEDMA, California, USA, who shared innovative solutions in technology and smart governance; and Avinash Pawar, DM of Small Scale Industries Corporation Ltd. (NSIC) under the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (GoI).

The chief minister also met Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, Deputy Mayor of Delhi Municipal Corporation, to discuss pressing issues regarding the urban areas and identify common areas for collaboration.