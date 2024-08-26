Omar asks US diplomats to relook at travel advisories for J&K

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Monday called for a relook at US travel advisories for Jammu and Kashmir to ease restrictions over visiting the Union Territory.

Omar raised the issue in a meeting with US diplomats who called on him at his Srinagar’s Gupkar Road residence.

The US delegation included Minister-Counsellor for Political Affairs Graham Mayer, First Secretary Gary Applegarth, and Political Counsellor Abhiram.

The meeting was also attended by Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi and Chief spokesperson and head of communications Tanvir Sadiq. Discussions covered a wide range of issues pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir and the region in general.

Omar emphasized to the diplomats the importance of re-looking at the travel advisories for Jammu and Kashmir with a view to easing the restrictions.

He encouraged people from around the world to visit Kashmir and experience its beauty and culture firsthand.

Omar also invited the diplomats to visit Kashmir with their families as a first step to inspire confidence among tourists from the United States and other parts of the world, a spokesman of the NC said.