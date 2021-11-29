Omar asks people not to fall prey to divisive forces

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Monday cautioned the people against falling prey to divisive forces, saying forging unity is a key requisite for the restoration of J&K people’s inalienable and inherent democratic and constitutional rights.

Addressing a rally in Kishtwar, Omar said the efforts to wish us off from the political space of Jammu and Kashmir have seen no let-up since 1953.

“We have withstood dismissals, defections, and coups in every decade be it in 53, 75, 84, or 90. History is replete with such attacks on us. Quite recently people’s support steered us clear from their designs aimed to desolate our party. Having me and most of my colleagues caged for months altogether proved abortive. Braving all odds and intimidations, even the last person living in the remote hamlet of Doda supported us. People took it upon themselves to prove those wrong who had wished us off. The out-and-out support we received from people from every nook and corner of Jammu and Kashmir is a telling indictment of this fact,” he said adding that the party derives its strength from people and is strongly rooted in every region of Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar stated that not much has changed in Jammu and Kashmir and nor is there any major change visible in Kishtwar. “J&K remains on the edge. Much touted dividends which the August 5 decisions were claimed to offer are not visible on the horizon. People have not seen any tranquillity. The situation had contrarily deteriorated. Development is only visible in Twitter hashtags and shoddy propaganda PR. The promised flood of fresh investments is not detectable on the ground. Politics even though it abhors a void, has remained in a vacuum. Elections are nowhere on the horizon. The democratic process continues to remain in suspended animation. Press freedom, land, and Job rights stand liquidated. Two and a half years have passed since the unconstitutional decisions of 5th August were undertaken. What is it that has been achieved?” he asked.