Omar Abdullah will be next Jammu and Kashmir CM, declares Farooq Abdullah

As the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) and its alliance partner took a decisive lead in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024, its chief Farooq Abdullah announced his son Omar Abdullah will be the next chief minister of the Union Territory.

Referring to the abrogation of Article 370, Abdullah asserted that the people have delivered their mandate, rejecting the decision made on August 5.

“People have given their mandate, they have proven that they don’t accept the decision that was taken on August 5…Omar Abdullah will be the chief minister,” Farooq Abdullah told reporters.

According to the Election Commission website, the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference won 35 seats, while the party was ahead in six more seats. Its alliance partner Congress was poised to win six seats.

Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP won three and was ahead in one more. PDP, a constituent of the Opposition’s INDIA bloc, is also likely to support the JKNC-Congress alliance.

Meanwhile, the BJP won 26 seats and was ahead in three more. The saffron party registered most of its victories in the Jammu region.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which suffered a massive blow in the Haryana Assembly Elections after almost all of its candidates were on the verge of losing their deposits, opened its account in Jammu and Kashmir.

AAP’s Mehraj Malik won from the Doda Assembly constituency, defeating BJP’s Gajay Singh Rana by a margin of 4538 votes. Other regional parties failed to leave any mark even as Independents won six seats.