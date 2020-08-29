Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday has written to chairpersons of the parliamentary committee and urged them not to take subjects for examination where the issue is pending in the courts.

A letter on August 25 has led to the debate that this new directive will set an unusual precedent.

The Lok Sabha Speaker yesterday said that the Members of Parliament will be requested to get themselves tested for COVID-19 at least 72 hours before the beginning of the session.

He said that not only the MPs but all others who are expected to enter the Parliament premises, including officials from ministries, representatives from the media and staff of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats will also be tested for the virus.

The monsoon sessions of the Parliament is set to begin on September 14 and will conclude on October 1.

To chalk out the plan for the upcoming session, keeping in mind the safety measures, a meeting was called by Om Birla with officials from the Health Ministry, ICMR, AIIMS, DRDO and Delhi government.

“COVID-19 has posed a major challenge for the functioning of democratic institutions across the world. We hope that the members will cooperate in the smooth functioning of the Monsoon session by following COVID-19 related guidelines,” he said.