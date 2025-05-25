Om Birla hails India’s armed forces, says country committed to national security

Underscoring India’s unwavering commitment to national security and its firm stance against terrorism, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday hailed the commitment and valour of the country’s armed forces.

India is proud of its armed forces – their bravery, courage, and unwavering resolve, he said in a press release.

Addressing a platinum jubilee celebration of Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Jamshedpur, Birla said any country or terrorist organization trying to spread terror in India will face serious consequences. India has not only strengthened its internal security apparatus but has also sent a clear and resolute message to the world in this regard, he added.

He also observed that a sense of collective interest should guide all countrymen on matters of national security.

Birla paid tributes to the land of Jharkhand – a region that gave India both Bhagwan Birsa Munda and Jamshedji Tata.

Bhagwan Birsa Munda ignited a long and brave struggle for tribal dignity and self-respect, he noted, highlighting how Jamshedji Tata’s early vision laid the foundation for India’s industrial awakening long before Independence.

Hailing India’s remarkable progress in achieving self-reliance in the defence sector, Birla noted that a country once heavily reliant on imports has now emerged as a rising force in the manufacturing – and even exporting – of defence equipment.

He emphasized that this significant transformation, fuelled by innovation and robust policy support, has unlocked new opportunities for Indian MSMEs and industries to play a direct and meaningful role in strengthening national security.

He said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has embraced a clear and ambitious goal of ‘Atmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in defence production.

Birla further highlighted that the backbone of the nation’s growing military strength is firmly supported by the dedication and capabilities of its industrial sector.

Emphasising that India’s vision for 2047 – when it marks 100 years of independence – is to become a developed nation, and to realize it, the country must work collectively and harness the forces of technology, competition, and skill development which are central to this mission.

He opined that the country’s greatest strength lies in its young and skilled population.

Observing that in a rapidly changing global economy where competition extends beyond goods and services to talent and innovation, Birla said that Indian youth are emerging as global leaders.

Many Indians now head multinational corporations across sectors, which is a testament to India’s intellectual and entrepreneurial prowess, the Lok Sabha Speaker observed.

Underlining that India’s educational landscape is also evolving, Birla mentioned that with the introduction of the New Education Policy, institutions like IITs and AIIMS are being reshaped into global research and innovation centres.

Birla encouraged all stakeholders to make efforts to tap vast opportunities in sectors such as information technology, green energy, defence technology, and advanced manufacturing.

He also gave a clarion call to invest in youth skilling, innovation, and global collaboration, and to ensure India becomes a beacon of sustainable and inclusive growth.

He also commended the Singhbhum Chamber of Industry and Commerce, saying the founders of the chamber envisioned it as a platform where business leaders, entrepreneurs, and industrialists could collaborate, exchange ideas, and tackle emerging challenges.

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, former chief minister and Union Minister Arjun Munda, and MP Bidyut Baran Mahato and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.