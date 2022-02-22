Om Birla addresses ‘extraordinary’ session of UAE Federal National Council, calls for launching all-nation front against terrorism

In his address at the ‘extraordinary’ 6th plenary session of Federal National Council (FNC) of United Arab Emirates (UAE), Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday called for launching a united front by the nations of the world ‘to fight the challenges of terrorism and violent extremism’.

Speaker of the Federal National Council of UAE Saqr Gobash welcomed Om Birla in the Federal National Council (FNC).

The Lok Sabha Speaker who is currently leading a parliamentary delegation to the UAE addressing the members of the Federal National Council strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in UAE. “I strongly and unequivocally condemn the recent terrorist attack in UAE,” he said.

Stressing on the need for unity among nations in the fight against terrorism, Birla said that for global security, stability, and sustainable development, it is necessary that all the nations of the world should come together to fight the challenges of terrorism and violent extremism.

The Lok Sabha Speaker alluded to increasing threats from ‘religious extremism’ in his address. He said, “The shared concern of India and UAE with regard to the increasing threats from religious extremism and terrorism to the safety of people is reshaping cooperation between the two countries in the current regional and global scenario.”

Underlining India and UAE’s long history of friendship and partnership, Birla said the similarity of views between the two countries on bilateral and multilateral issues has deepened this relationship. He said due to the regular visits by senior leaders and citizens to each other’s countries, both the countries had developed close cultural ties and people-to-people contacts. He also conveyed his best wishes on the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ commemorating the 75 years of India’s Independence and 50 years of the formation of UAE.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UAE in 2015 and the visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to India in 2016, Om Birla said, “ The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries has given a new dimension to bilateral relations and strengthened the base for future economic development.” He suggested that both India and UAE should utilize the present opportunities and unite to further strengthen friendship and partnership so that people of both countries can get the maximum benefit from it.

Birla welcomed UAE’s decision over the years to widen democracy and ensure women’s participation in parliament. Speaking about the Indian community living in the UAE, he said that the Indian community is the largest among the expatriate communities and they have played an important role in the economic development of the country. He said, “Indian community is playing the role of a bridge connecting the two countries and bringing the two countries closer.”

About the economic ties between India and UAE, Speaker Om Birla said new efforts were being made at a rapid pace for the development of India’s economy. He said due to the efforts being made by the government, India is today the world’s leading investment destination. He stressed that companies in UAE could take advantage of the ‘new opportunities arising in the fields of the digital economy, human resources and smart urbanization in India.’ He appealed to the investors in the UAE to invest in India, saying, “India is ready to share its capabilities in the field of space and IT with the UAE and enhance mutual cooperation.”