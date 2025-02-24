Odisha Water Corporation’ gets Technology Sabha Award-2025

The Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO), a government-run unit of Housing and Urban Development Department, has been conferred with the prestigious “Technology Sabha Award 2025” in the Enterprise Application category for its pioneering Water Quality Data Acquisition & Monitoring System, an official said on Monday.

The national-level e-governance award recognizes excellence in leveraging technology for public service delivery and was conferred during the Technology Sabha event held in Hyderabad from February 21 to 23.

Developed in technical collaboration with National Informatics Centre (NIC), Odisha State Centre, Bhubaneswar, the Water Quality Data Acquisition and Monitoring System is an online integrated workflow-oriented platform that combines Government-to-Citizen (G2C) and Government-to-Government (G2G) services with real-time systems.

It aims to provide a comprehensive solution for Water Quality sample collection, testing, and Data Surveillance Monitoring using web-enabled and mobile app-driven technologies across urban areas of Odisha, the officials informed.

The system facilitates real-time Quality Surveillance ensuring safe water supply to every household. The system also makes it easier for efficient incidence management for quick problem resolution and enhanced consumer complaint redressal for improved customer satisfaction.

Gurucharan Das Managing Director, WATCO and senior officers from the organization presented it to Usha Padhee, Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department. Debasis Singh, Special Secretary, was also present during the presentation.

“This achievement is a testament to Odisha’s commitment to leveraging digital governance for improved public service delivery. The Water Quality Data Acquisition & Monitoring System is a significant step forward in ensuring water safety and enhancing citizen satisfaction across urban areas,” Secretary Padhee said on conferring the national award.