Odisha Vigilance arrests officer with assets 205% above known income

The anti-corruption Vigilance wing of the Odisha Police on Friday arrested the Additional Block Development Officer (ABDO) of the Dharmasala block of Jajpur district for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of 205% more than his known sources of income.

“Asit Kumar Patra, Additional Block Development Officer (ABDO) of the Dharmasala block in Jajpur district, was arrested by the Odisha Vigilance and forwarded to the Court of Special Judge (Vigilance), Cuttack, for possessing disproportionate assets (DA) amounting to 205% of his known sources of income, which he could not account for satisfactorily. In this connection, the Cuttack vigilance registered a case against Patra and his spouse under Sections 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b)/12 PC (Amendment) Act, 2018. Later, the Special Judge (Vigilance) rejected his bail application and forwarded him to jail custody,” the Vigilance said in a statement.

During house searches, movable and immovable assets worth crores of rupees were unearthed. The ill-gotten assets included a four-storeyed building (approximately 6,000 sq ft) at Jajpur Road, a 2-BHK flat (approximately 1,000 sq ft) at Cuttack, a newly constructed double-storeyed building (approximately 4,000 sq ft) at Jajpur Road, a triple-storeyed building (approximately 2,000 sq ft) at his native village in Jajpur, a shopping complex at Jajpur Road, five high-value residential plots, Rs 1,85,560 in cash, 800 grams of gold ornaments, and bank and insurance deposits worth Rs 70 lakh.

After a thorough search, inventory, and inquiry, the arrested officer’s income, expenditure, and assets were calculated, and he was found in possession of disproportionate assets 205% in excess of his known sources of income, the Vigilance concluded.