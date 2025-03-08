Odisha Transport Engineering Service officer with assets worth 143 pc more than his income arrested

The Anti-Corruption Vigilance Wing of Odisha Police on Saturday arrested an Odisha Transport Engineering Service (OTES) officer posted at Cuttack for allegedly amassing assets to the tune of 143 per cent more than his known sources of income.

“Pradeep Kumar Mohanty, Odisha Transport Engineering Service (Senior), Joint Commissioner, State Transport Authority, Cuttack, was arrested by Odisha Vigilance and forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar for possession of disproportionate assets (DA) to the tune of 143% of his known sources of income, which he could not account for satisfactorily. In this connection, a case was registered against Mohanty, spouse and his relative U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b)/12 PC (Amendment) Act,2018,” the Vigilance Directorate said in a statement.

The ill-gotten assets acquired by Mohanty included among other things three multi-storeyed buildings, payment of Rs one crore in advance to a realtor for purchase of high-value property in Bhubaneswar, two benami flats in Puri, 11 plots, a farmhouse spread across 14 acres, 3 gold biscuits (weighing 100 grams each), gold ornaments of 2.1 kg weight, Rs 17.55 lakh cash and two benami four-wheelers.

After thorough search, inventory and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of Mohanty , Joint Commissioner, State Transport Authority, Cuttack were calculated and he was found in possession of disproportionate assets which were 143 per cent in excess of his known sources of income, the anti-graft agency concluded.