Odisha to set up India’s first silicon carbide manufacturing facility

The groundbreaking ceremony for India’s first silicon carbide manufacturing facility to be set up by RIR Power Electronics Limited, a leader in India’s semiconductor power electronics technology, was held here on Friday at the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) Park.

“The establishment of this facility is another notable step to make Odisha a leading semiconductor hub in India. This new facility will not only create state-of-the-art products but also open up a wealth of opportunities for our talented youth, providing them with avenues to work at the cutting edge of technology right here in Odisha. The facility will attract skilled professionals, foster local innovation, drive economic growth, and further solidify Odisha’s position as one of India’s most promising destinations for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing”, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi said on the occasion.

As India embarks on its journey of developing an indigenous semiconductor ecosystem, Odisha has positioned itself firmly behind this national objective, Chief Minister Majhi further added.

This development is poised to place India and the state of Odisha squarely at the forefront of the global power electronics market, said an official.

Besides Chief Minister Majhi, Secretary, among others who graced the occasion are Industry Department, Hemant Sharma, Secretary, Electronics and Information Technology (E&IT) Department, Vishal Dev, Special Secretary, E&IT, Manas Panda, Director Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar Shreepad Karmalkarand. Promoters of the company Harshad Mehta and Chairperson Bhavna H Mehta along with senior professionals of the company also graced the occasion.

The ambitious project is expected to contribute significantly to India’s mission of becoming a self-reliant hub for semiconductor production.

The opening of this state-of-the-art facility with a total investment of approximately Rs 620 crores over three years marks a significant step for Odisha’s entry into the power electronics industry.

This facility will create over 500 new jobs across various levels, from Research and development (R&D) to factory operations, providing large-scale employment opportunities.

It will also enhance Bhubaneswar’s industrial landscape by implementing best practices, and Sustainable Energy, and fostering the development of advanced technologies while building a skilled and diverse workforce, the official informed.