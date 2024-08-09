Odisha to rollout pension scheme for freedom fighters’ families

The Odisha Government is contemplating to introduce a pension scheme for the families of freedom fighters under ‘Kutumba Yojana’, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Friday while speaking at a function here to commemorate the August Kranti Divas.

The new BJP Government in the State is actively considering extending fiscal assistance to families of freedom fighters, who immensely contributed towards freeing the country from British rule.

It was a long-standing demand on part of the freedom fighters’ families. The Government will soon take steps to work out the modalities and procedural norms in this regard, he said.

Ahead of the rollout of the ‘Kutumba (literally meaning family)’, the government will launch a drive to identify the families eligible for pension benefits, he added.