Odisha to have outreach centre of National School of Drama

In a bid to hone the skills of upcoming theatre artists, the Odisha government on Friday approved the establishment of an outreach centre of the National School of Drama (NSD) in Bhubaneswar.

In the initial phase, it will operate temporarily at the Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Odissi Research Centre in Bhubaneswar, said an official.

“This outreach centre of NSD marks a significant milestone for Odisha, offering a golden opportunity for students aspiring to build careers in theatre and acting”, said Odisha’s Minister for Odia Language, Literature, and Culture, Suryabanshi Suraj.

Emphasising that the outreach centre will play a significant role in promoting and expanding Odia theatre, the minister Suraj said “it will bring regional narratives and traditional drama into the national and global spotlight”.

The decision to set up an NSD outreach centre in Odisha was taken after consultations between Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Culture Minister Suraj.

Highlighting the importance of Odia theatre, Minister Suraj said, “Odisha’s rich history, literature, art and culture have been carried forth through the art of drama, which has narrated the region’s tales for generations. The NSD outreach centre in Bhubaneswar will serve as a catalyst for the growth of Odia theatre productions”.

“The Bhubaneswar outreach centre of NSD will provide high-quality training, allowing students to represent Odisha on national and international platforms through theatrical performances”, he added.

The National School of Drama was established in 1959 in Delhi, and since 1975, it has operated as an autonomous body under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal is currently its Chairperson, and distinguished Odia actor Chittaranjan Tripathy serves as its Director.

Prominent actors from Odisha, such as Bijay Mohanty, Ajit Das and Surya Mohanty, are among NSD’s notable alumni.

With the establishment of an outreach centre of NSD in Odisha, there is a vision to widely promote Odia culture, especially the rich Odia theatre tradition.

