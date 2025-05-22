Odisha speeds up industrial growth with Rs 1.15 lakh crore projects in Jajpur

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 24 industrial projects in Kalinganagar, Jajpur district, with a total investment of Rs 1,15,000.00 crore and the potential to generate 36,000 employment opportunities.

“Today, Odisha stands at a historic turning point. With the launch of industrial projects worth Rs 1.15 lakh crore in Jajpur, we are not merely laying foundation stones, we are building the future. Now, 36,000 employment opportunities are being created, ensuring that our youth can grow with pride in their own land. In just 113 days, we’ve turned commitments into concrete progress,” CM Majhi claimed while addressing a gathering.

This is the result of our government’s willpower, dedication, and belief in action over words. Kalinganagar now shines as the economic lifeline of a self-reliant Odisha. We reaffirm that Odisha is not just a land of heritage, but a land of limitless opportunity and industrial excellence, he said.

The 24 projects are strategically located across Kalinga Nagar, Danagadi, and Badachana in Jajpur district, further solidifying the region’s status as a key node in Odisha’s industrial growth corridor. These projects span critical sectors such as steel, ferro alloys, chemicals, solar energy, refractory materials, automotive components, warehousing, and food processing.

Among the inaugurated projects, the spotlight is on Tata Steel Ltd’s 5 MTPA Integrated Steel Plant (ISP) expansion at Kalinga Nagar, Jajpur, with a massive investment of ₹47,599 crore, promising 4,625 jobs. Other notable projects include JSL Group’s petroleum and solar power venture worth ₹470 crore, and Abis Exports India Pvt Ltd’s poultry feed plant with the potential to generate 850 jobs.

The groundbreaking segment is led by the Rs 61,769 crore steel plant expansion by Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL), which is set to become one of the largest steel manufacturing units in the region, creating 14,000 direct employment opportunities.

Together, these 24 projects not only bring foreign capital and cutting-edge technology to Odisha but also serve as a catalyst for job creation, MSME collaboration, and downstream industrial growth in the region, officials said.