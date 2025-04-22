Odisha reels under heatwave; high daytime temperature to continue until 26 April

A stream of humid air flowing from the Arabian Sea through the Karnataka coast towards Odisha at the upper level has turned the weather warm in the state’s coastal belt, making life uncomfortable.

Meanwhile, the coastal state is reeling under a severe heatwave, with Jharsuguda in the western part logging 46.2 degrees Celsius as the highest daytime temperature. Besides, several parts of the state recorded temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The thermometer reading, however, showed a low daytime temperature, while the flow of dry, hot north-westerly winds caused the daytime temperature to rise up to 45 degrees Celsius in the interior districts, Dr Sarat Chandra Sahu, Director of SOA’s Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC), said.

The situation is likely to prevail until April 26, while the daytime temperature is expected to rise in the coastal districts from Wednesday, as the system causing the flow of humid air towards the eastern coast is expected to weaken tonight, he said.

Dr Sahu said an upper air trough was moving from north-west India towards the east of the country, which will favour a drop in daytime temperature to less than 40 degrees Celsius in Odisha between April 27 and May 2.

During this period, a high-intensity norwester (Kalbaisakhi) may be experienced, causing widespread rain over the state. While the wind speed could reach 75 km per hour, moderate to heavy rainfall will become more prominent from April 27 to 29, he said.