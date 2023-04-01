Odisha records 7.6 per cent rise in road accident fatalities in a year

The state has reported a 7.6 per cent rise in road accident fatalities during 2022 as compared to 2021 while the fatality graph climbed by 29 per cent from 2014 to 2021, said a senior official of Odisha Transport Department on Friday.

In 2022, Odisha witnessed 11,663 road accidents with 5,467 fatalities. There is an increase in fatalities by 7.60 per cent in fatalities as compared with 2021. Many lives could have been saved if these accident victims could have reached the nearest health care facility in the Golden Hour, he said.

Meanwhile, the Transport Department on Friday announced to observe ‘Zero Fatality Week’ from 1 to 7 April as part of an intensified awareness campaign and enforcement drive by the Government of odisha. The announcement has come at a time when the State reported 10 road accident fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The Commerce and Transport Department has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) to all the stakeholder Departments, Collectors and SPs /DCPs for smooth observance of the drive.

“Every life is precious. Road safety is a high priority area for our Government and we are taking a lot of initiatives for reduction of road accidents in the state. Govt. has adopted a four fold strategy- Education, Engineering, Enforcement and Emergency care to ensure nil death during the week. There is nothing more important and pious than saving the life of a person who has met with an accident.” Usha Padhee, Secretary, Commerce and Transport Department said.