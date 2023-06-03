As a galaxy of VVIPs including Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scheduled to visit Balasore train tragedy site on Saturday, it is being widely believed that visit of this nature will disorient the authorities and impede rescue-relief operations.

At least 261 people have so far lost their lives and over 900 injured following the collision of three trains in a horrifying turn of events yesterday evening with rescue operation still underway 17 hours after the deadly mishap.

Chief Ministers of Odisha and West Bengal have already visited the accident sites while Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit the site of the accident in Balasore and then go to the hospital in Cuttack. This apart several ministers and lawmakers from the State have rushed to the accident site.

The VVIP visits were on the expected line as 2024 polls are fast approaching. We are ready to bear the additional load of VIP security, confided an official.

It is bound to put unwanted pressure on authorities and divert their focus from rescue and evacuation of victims to hospital, he added.

“These visits cause more inconvenience than help people. The resources which could be utilized for rescue operations get diverted to handling these VIPs visits. They only add to our woes of the victims, impairing and putting a stop to all efforts during their brief flying visits. The choppers that landed in the quickly prepared helipads could have been more appropriately used for ferrying the injured to nearby hospitals” said an activist Anil Dhir.