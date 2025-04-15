Odisha PSC OCS Main Admit Card 2023 released at opsc.gov.in; easy steps to download HERE

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), on Tuesday, released OPSC OCS Main Admit Card 2023 at its official website – opsc.gov.in. Candidates appearing for the OPSC OCS Main examination can visit the website to download their exam hall tickets.

The Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Main examination will be held across the state in two shifts between April 19 to April 17. The timings of the morning shift are from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The OCS Main Examination is part of the OPSC’s recruitment drive to fill 399 vacancies for Group A and Group B posts.

Given below are the steps to check the OPSC OCS Main Examination:

Visit official OPSC website –OPSC.gov.in Click on the ‘OPSC OCS Main Admit Card 2023’ link Enter your login details in the required sections Your admit card will appear. Download it and don’t forget to take a print out for future reference

Note: Candidates will need their Permanent Public Service Account Number (PPSAN) and date of birth to download the admit card.