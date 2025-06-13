Odisha police nab 6 members of bike-lifting gang

Odisha’s Bargarh police on Friday claimed to have busted an inter-district bike-lifting gang by arresting six of its key members. Fourteen two-wheelers were recovered from their possession following raids at multiple locations, an official said.

During a routine Motor Vehicle (MV) check at Remunda Chowk, the Bargarh police uncovered a case involving the illegal sale of adulterated cough syrup. Two individuals — Machindra Routia (24) and Biki Seth (24) — attempted to flee the spot, abandoning their motorcycle. However, alert police personnel managed to apprehend them.

Upon interrogation, the duo confessed to their involvement in a series of motorcycle thefts in various areas. Acting on the leads provided by the accused, the police conducted multiple raids and recovered 14 stolen motorcycles. The vehicles were seized as per proper procedures.

Following further investigation, four more individuals linked to the thefts were arrested, bringing the total number of accused to six. All of them have been forwarded to court, the police added.