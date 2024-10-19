Odisha poised to be a hub of industrial and economic activities

Odisha, which is playing a crucial role in powering India’s growth engine, is poised to become a modern hub of industrial and economic activity, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi said on Saturday in Mumbai in a meeting with industry leaders.

The State government is fully committed to ushering in a new era of industrial development. We are focused on creating new opportunities, new jobs, and a new Odisha, Majhi said.

The State’s transformation journey is not limited to resource-based industries anymore. It is now transitioning swiftly to sectors that are skill driven.

“We are witnessing rapid growth in industries like IT, electronics manufacturing, textiles, food processing, chemicals, petrochemicals and renewable energy, all contributing to a future where Odisha leads the nation”, he said.

The presence of so many Industry Leaders at this event signals the huge interest and enthusiasm towards the opportunities that lie, not just in Odisha, but in our whole country .

Odisha, on the Eastern Coast of India, has always attracted people of all faiths and religions to the Abode of Lord Jagannath. We are a land with a rich maritime history that spans centuries, he said.

“Our state has been at the crossroads of ancient trade routes. It has a glorious heritage, and is well known to the global community for its handicrafts, handlooms, temples, pristine beaches, and rich biodiversity,” added the Chief Minister.

As the coastal state is fast becoming an industrial powerhouse, the Odisha government is focused on building robust industrial infrastructure, and ensuring a whole-of-government approach to enable Ease and Speed of Doing Business.

“As employment generation for the Odia youths is a key agenda of the government. I appeal to the industries present here, today to set-up employment intensive units in our state, and I assure that you will get the best, most efficient manpower to work for you”, he said.

“I personally promise you that my government will ensure a peaceful and safe environment for businesses to operate,” he added.