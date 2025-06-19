Odisha: Panchayat officer arrested for Rs 53 lakh government fund embezzlement

The State Vigilance on Thursday arrested a former Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) in Odisha’s Kandhamal district on the charge of misappropriating Rs 53 lakh government funds, said officials.

The accused executed the GP projects on paper only and embezzled the entire government grants earmarked for village development projects. The vigilance probe into the alleged fiscal bungling found prima facie evidence of misappropriation of funds.

“On the allegation of bungling of government funds over Rs.53 lakh by Akrura Majhi, former Panchayat Executive Officer, Saramuli Gram Panchayat in Daringbadi Block of Kandhamal district, verification was taken up by Odisha Vigilance”, said Vigilance.

During verification, Majhi was found to have misappropriated govt funds to the tune of Rs 53,38,809 under the 15th Central Finance Commission (CFC) and 5th State Finance Commission by not executing developmental works of Saramuli GP during the period 31 October 23 to 18 November 2024, while he was working as PEO.

The accused Majhi on the other hand reflected the execution of different works in the Cash Book and showed payment of total amount against the works done, and thereby misappropriated Rs.53,38,809 causing a huge loss to the government exchequer.

After detection of fiscal embezzlement, the accused Majhi has been arrested by Odisha Vigilance and was produced before the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Phulbani under sections 13(2)r/w13(1)PC (Amendment), Act, 2018/316(5)/BNS. He was later sent to jail on Court orders, concluded the Vigilance.