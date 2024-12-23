Odisha NCC contingent gets air travel facility for Republic Day camp

For the first time in the 75-year history of Odisha, its National Cadet Corps (NCC) contingent will travel by air, becoming the third state in the country to extend the air travel facility. The Odisha National Cadet Corps (NCC) contingent is set to represent the state at the prestigious Republic Day Camp (RDC) 2025 in New Delhi.

The step underscores the Odisha government’s commitment to youth empowerment and development through NCC, said an official.

The contingent, consisting of 127 cadets, was selected after a rigorous process from a pool of over 63,000 NCC cadets across Odisha. These outstanding young leaders have undergone an intense 30-day training program, designed to ensure their readiness for competitive events such as drill, cultural presentations, and other key activities at the national stage.

The Odisha contingent will not only represent the state’s excellence in NCC but also showcase the rich cultural heritage and ethos of Odisha, reflecting its diversity and vibrant traditions. These cadets will participate in several prestigious events, including the Prime Minister’s Rally and cultural competitions, making Odisha proud on the national platform. This achievement has been made possible by the proactive and visionary support of the Odisha State Government, which has consistently emphasised the importance of nurturing youth talent. The government’s focus on providing resources and opportunities through the NCC has been instrumental in creating this historic moment.

Speaking on the occasion, Col. Satyabrata Swain, Chief Selection Officer and Chief Training Officer of the Odisha Republic Day NCC Contingent as well as Group Commander of NCC Odisha, said, “This is a proud moment for Odisha as our cadets set an example of excellence and dedication. Their journey symbolises the state’s progressive vision and commitment to empowering youth through platforms like NCC.”

A grand send-off event is scheduled for 24th December 2024 at the Utkal Auditorium, where the cadets will present an enthralling cultural program showcasing the state’s traditions and artistic talent.