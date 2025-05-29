Odisha Maoist leader arrested with AK-47 rifle

District Voluntary Force (DVF), a special constabulary unit of the Odisha Police, on Thursday arrested an Area Committee Member of the banned Maoist outfit during an exchange of fire with the red rebels, and seized a cache of arms and ammunition, including a sophisticated AK-47 rifle.

The arrested Maoist leader, identified as Kunjam Hidma, a native of Chhattisgarh and Area Committee Member of the banned outfit, mainly operated in South Bastar and Kerlapal areas of Chhattisgarh. Besides, he was an active member of the outfit, which targeted the security forces in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

Advertisement

“Based on credible intelligence regarding the movement of a group of banned CPI (Maoist) cadres in the forest area near Petguda village under Boipariguda Police Station, a special operation was launched by District Police using the District Voluntary Force during wee hours on Thursday. Spotted a group of Maoists camping on the hill.

Advertisement

”As the team moved to surround it, the Maoists, on being alerted, opened fire at the DVF team and fled into the jungle. In response, the team exercised controlled fire in self-defence. During the subsequent search, one Maoist cadre was apprehended while attempting to hide in the nearby bushes, while others managed to flee”, according to a police statement.

The combing operation is still underway to flush out the Maoists from their hideouts. The special operation team seized an AK-47 rifle, 35 rounds of ammunition, 37 electric detonators, gun powder, besides other incriminating articles, police concluded.