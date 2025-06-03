Odisha man held for posting objectionable pictures of nurse on social media

Police have arrested a man in Odisha’s Kendrapara district on Tuesday for allegedly circulating objectionable pictures of a nurse of a government-run hospital on social media platforms.

The accused, identified as Ranjan Biswal (28), was in a live-in relationship with the victim and promised to marry her. Later, he clicked pictures of the victim by a mobile phone and made it viral by circulating them on social media platforms.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim, the police initiated a probe into the matter. With the assistance of the cybercrime wing of the state police the accused was prima facie found guilty and was arrested after he confessed to the crime.

Booked under sections 66 (A), 66 (C), 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act and Section 356 (printing or engraving matter known to be derogatory) of BNS, he was later sent to jail after a local court rejected his bail application.

As directed by the state police headquarters, the police are maintaining zero tolerance in cases of obscene photos or videos going viral on social media, police concluded.