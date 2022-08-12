Odisha logs 583 new Covid cases at 3.38% Test Positivity Rate

Odisha recorded 583 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as against yesterday’s 530 cases, while the test positivity rate has dropped below 4% mark, the Health Department said here.

The COVID-19 tally rose to 13,21,780, a bulletin issued by the department said, adding that Sundargarh district with 137 cases topped the daily Covid tally followed by Khurda at 77.

The death toll climbed to 9,154 as one fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three other Covid patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

There are now 4,407 active cases, of which 1,081 are in the Sundargarh district and 572 in Khurda district, according to the bulletin.

The test positivity rate was 3.38 per cent as the cases were detected out of 17,201 samples tested. As many as 126 children were among the new patients.

The State’s share is 3.07% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 27.76% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.08% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.75% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths. The new positive cases were reported from 28 districts of the State while two districts did not report any cases.