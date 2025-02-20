Odisha: KIIT founder summoned over Nepal student’s death, forced eviction

The Odisha Higher Education Department on Thursday directed the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) founder Achyuta Samanta for inquiry into the death of a Napal student allegedly by suicide and subsequent mistreatment meted out to the foreign students by the private university authorities.

The Director, High Education Department, in a letter to Samanta on Thursday asked him to appear for an inquiry for eliciting evidence before the high level committee constituted by the government to probe the death and the unsavory turn of events that unfolded in the aftermath of student’s death.

The official letter asked the KIIT founder to appear before the probe panel on Friday to adduce evidence with adequate documentary evidence.

A day after Nepali student’s death and forcible eviction of students of the neighbouring country, a visibly embarrassed Odisha Government on 18 February constituted a high-level inquiry fact-finding committee to probe the incident, which the Government described as ‘most unfortunate’.

The institution has been placed under notice and an appropriate legal and administrative action shall follow based on the findings of the High Level Fact Finding Committee constituted by the Government. The Committee consists of Addl. Chief Secretary, Home Department, Principal Secretary, Women & Child Development

Department and Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Higher Education Department as Members, a statement by the government said.

A 20-year-old engineering girl student from Nepal was found dead in her hostel room on 16 February, triggering widespread student unrest.

The visuals of students of Nepal being forcibly evicted from the university hostel and being manhandled later went viral on social media platforms, drawing outrage from several quarters including Nepal PM and diplomats of the neighbouring country.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government constituted a 24×7 help desk to facilitate the safety and security of students affected by the incident, their safe return and protection of their academic interest.

Amid criticism over the highhandedness, KIIT has announced a scholarship in memory of the deceased student Prakriti Lamsal who died allegedly by suicide in her hostel room on February 16, leading to unrest on the campus.