Odisha Govt increases compensation for death of humans due to conflict with wildlife from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on Monday announced a substantial increase in ex-gratia compensation for human fatalities arising out of conflict with wild animals, from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

The then BJD-led Government had increased such ex-gratia from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 6 lakh in 2023.

The residents living on the fringes of the forest area often encounter attacks by wild animals. The animals, particularly elephants, apart from killing humans also ravage croplands and agrarian produce. The Chief Minister decided to enhance compensation in view of the loss and life and property perpetrated by the wildlife, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement.

Damage to houses due to wild animal attacks will be compensated by the government. The damaged house will be rebuilt either by the Antyodaya scheme or the cost of construction will be borne.

If sheds for domesticated animals, kitchen, and granary are damaged, the government will pay Rs 3,000 to compensate for the loss.

Similarly, if the concrete wall or compound wall is damaged, assistance of Rs 5,000 per metre will be provided up to a maximum of Rs 25,000.

The Government’s decision to increase ex-gratia has come at a time when demand was being raised from several quarters urging the government to take steps towards mitigation of human-wildlife conflict and to enhance the compensation amount for death, injuries, damage to crops or property.

The majority of human deaths due to attacks by wild animals occur due to man-elephant conflict, which has assumed alarming proportions over the years. Over a thousand people died and more than 300 were rendered permanently disabled in man-elephant conflicts in the state in the past decade.