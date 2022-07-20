Follow Us:
Odisha Govt directs NHAI to expedite NH repair

The condition of NH-55 stretch from Banarpala to the Angul industrial town has gone from bad to worse much to the inconvenience of motorists, bikers and pedestrians.

SNS | Bhubaneswar | July 20, 2022 7:40 pm

Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, on Wednesday, directed the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to repair the patches of NH-55 stretching from Banarpala to the Angul industrial town expeditiously. The condition of the highway has gone from bad to worse much to the inconvenience of motorists, bikers and pedestrians.

Mahapatra issued instructions to NHAI authorities in this regard at a high-level meeting. He also asked them to accelerate the construction of Angul town bypass.

Principal Secretary, Works, Vir Vikram Yadav, Engineer in Chief Manoranjan Mishra, Officer on Special Duty to Chief Secretary Dillip Routrai, Chief General Manager NHAI Ram Chandra Panda were present at the meeting.

During the meeting, Angul Collector Sidhartha Shankar Swain appraised about the ground level situation through video conferen

