Odisha fast emerging key player in chemical, petrochemical sector: Majhi

Odisha with its rich natural resources, strategic location, and leadership in the mining and metals sector, is now fast emerging as a key player in chemicals and petrochemicals, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said at the IndiaChem event in Mumbai on Friday.

IndiaChem is a biennial flagship event organized by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals.

The chemicals and petrochemicals ecosystem of Odisha rests on a solid foundation with presence of companies like Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Paradeep Phosphates Limited, and IFFCO among others. The state has developed world-class infrastructure that caters to the needs of industries looking to invest and grow.

Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemical Investment Region (PCPIR) Paradip is driving Odisha’s ambitions in this sector. Strategically located near Paradip Port, this industrial hub integrates a robust supply chain; connecting industries to global markets, CM Majhi said, highlighting the prospects of the chemicals and petrochemicals sector in the state.

The chemicals and petrochemicals sector in Odisha is ready for exponential growth, supported by increasing demand from core industries such as steel, aluminium, and petrochemicals. At the same time, we are diversifying into further high-potential areas, he said.

The state is also actively promoting technical textiles, recycling of by-products, plastics and packaging, with specialty chemicals, which are seeing increased demand from domestic and international markets. The pharmaceutical chemicals is also a growing area of focus which has tremendous potential for expansion in Odisha. Besides, the state is laying emphasis on promotion of anode and Cathode chemicals for the expanding battery and electric vehicle markets besides green fuel production to support the global shift towards cleaner energy.

These opportunities are supported by Odisha’s rich natural resources, extensive connectivity, and robust industrial ecosystem, making it an attractive destination for new investments, Majhi said while addressing the gathering.

Odisha has already seen significant investments from the country’s leading companies in the chemicals and allied sectors. Chemical companies like Grasim, Berger Paints, Shalimar Paints and plastics sector leaders like Supreme, Ashirvad, Astral, Syntex, Shrichakra Polyplast etc have expanded their operations in the state, contributing to the growth of downstream industries and creating opportunities across the value chain.

Furthermore, key players in technical textiles like EPIC and MAS groups, explosives manufacturers like Premier Explosives and CDET, and specialty chemicals manufacturers like Eternis, Epsilon, Sanvira, Silox, Epigral, Himadri, Kiri Industries, VCI chemicals and others have also found Odisha to be a conducive environment for growth. Their investments are helping Odisha build a diversified chemicals sector that caters to a wide range of industrial needs.

The state’s future in the chemicals and petrochemicals sector looks brighter than ever. Our strategic location on the east coast of India, coupled with the availability of skilled labour and industrial infrastructure, gives us an edge.

As global demand for chemicals continues to rise, Odisha is well-positioned to play a key role in meeting this demand, not just for India, but for the world. The state Government is keen on inviting investors to explore the opportunities that Odisha offers and become a part of our growth story.