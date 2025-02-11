Odisha court confiscates Rs 3.10 crore ill-gotten assets of convicted officer

A Special Vigilance Court in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday ordered the confiscation of illegally acquired properties valued at Rs 3.10 crore of a convicted senior administrative officer.

The court, earlier on 13 September last year, convicted the retired Sub Collector Pradeep Kumar Barik on corruption charges and sentenced him to undergo two-year rigorous imprisonment.

“In a Confiscation Case filed by Odisha Vigilance today, the Authorized Officer, Special Court, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar, passed order for confiscating the immovable and movable assets to the tune of Rs.3,10,82,815 (around Rs 3,10 crore) of Pradeep Kumar Barik, Former-Sub-Collector, Jharsuguda, which includes immovable assets including multi storeyed building & two plots at Bhubaneswar, and movable assets (Cash & Gold)”, the Vigilance Directorate said in a statement.

