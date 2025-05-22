Odisha CM inaugurates Phase II expansion of Tata Steel Kalinganagar

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on Thursday, inaugurated the expanded Tata Steel Kalinganagar (TSK) plant, taking the crude steel capacity from 3 to 8 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

An inaugural ceremony was held at the Kalinganagar plant in the Jajpur district in the presence of senior state leaders, members of the local community, Tata Steel’s CEO & MD T. V. Narendran, and other members of the senior leadership.

Pradeep Bal Samanta, Minister for Co-operation, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts, Sampad Chandra Swain, Minister for Industries, Skill Development & Technical Education, and Dr Rabindra Narayan Behera, Member of Parliament, Jajpur graced the occasion.

The expanded state-of-the-art facility marks a significant milestone in the Company’s journey to build a future-ready steel manufacturing ecosystem anchored in sustainability, technology, and inclusive growth.

Speaking on the occasion, T. V. Narendran, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Steel, said, “Kalinganagar is more than a manufacturing site for us. It symbolises what is possible when communities, government, and industry work together. This expansion reflects our deep belief in Odisha’s potential and our long-term commitment to this state. We are thankful to the Hon’ble Chief Minister, the people of Odisha, and the Government of India, for their continued support. Together, we are building not just steel, but a stronger, self-reliant India.”

Tata Steel Kalinganagar, as one of India’s most modern and advanced integrated steel plants, also supports the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, as it can produce world-class steel for critical sectors such as defence, automotive, infrastructure, engineering, capital goods, oil & gas, renewable energy, and shipbuilding.

The new blast furnace at Kalinganagar, the largest in the country with a volume of 5,870 m3, is equipped with state-of-the-art features for long campaign life and an eco-friendly design to optimise the steelmaking process. It utilises four top combustion stoves, a first in India, along with two preheating stoves for optimum specific fuel consumption in hot metal production.

Other key facilities in Phase II expansion at Kalinganagar include a Pellet Plant, Coke Plant, and Cold Rolling Mill, each incorporating advanced technologies and sustainable practices.