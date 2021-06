Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced Rs 1690 crore financial package towards marginalized people to help them tide over the pandemic-induced loss of job and income.

The financial assistance package is earmarked to provide succor to landless farmers, construction workers, the urban poor, scheduled caste and scheduled tribes, NREGA workers, and students besides other sections of people living on the fringe, the Chief Minister’s Office stated.