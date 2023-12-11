Odisha cash haul: Nadda leads BJP’s protest in Parliament premises

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday led a protest along with other party MPs in Parliament premises against the seizure of “huge cash” from premises allegedly linked to Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand, Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, in Odisha.

Nadda led the protest after over Rs 300 crore was recovered from the premises allegedly linked to Congress MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu in Odisha I-T raids.

The BJP MPs led by Nadda marched towards the Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in the Parliament premises.

Speaking during the protest, Nadda said “The Congress is a party steeped in corruption. The ED and the CBI have time and again proved this, but the Congress has questioned the central agencies. Today we want an answer from Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, what is their answer to this huge stash of cash that has been found. PM Modi has said that we won’t spare the corrupt and we want the Congress party to answer the poor as to whose cash is this. The BJP will not spare the corrupt, all of them will be sent to jail.”

Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Javadekar said ” Rs 354 crore has been recovered at the house of Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, how has so much cash been found. Congress claims that he is a businessman and he has to explain, but which businessman keeps so much cash? This cash is the ATM of the Congress which is why the Congress has not even suspended the MP. Dhiraj Prasad Sahu is in the business of liquor and he has looted from the poor and become the ATM of the Congress. The nation is angry with this and will teach a lesson to the Congress.”

Meanwhile, as the currency counting of 176 bags is completed after the Income Tax raids at properties connected to Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, the Income Tax department will deposit all the seized cash at the same bank in Balangir SBI main branch following the official procedure on Monday. SBI’s main branch will function smoothly for the public regularly, SBI Regional Manager said.

During the Income Tax raids at properties connected to Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, huge stacks of currency notes were seized.

According to sources the amount of cash recovered was in excess of Rs 300 crore.

SBI Regional Manager, Bhagat Behera on Sunday said that out of the 176 bags received, 140 have been accounted for, and the counting of the remaining bags is scheduled on Monday.

“We received 176 bags and 140 of them have been counted, the rest will be counted today. Officials from 3 banks are involved in the counting process, and 50 of our officials are involved. About 40 (currency counting) machines were brought here, 25 are in use and 15 are kept as backup,” he said.

Meanwhile, Income Tax officials continue to conduct the survey at properties linked to Dhiraj Prasad Sahu with the documentation process still on. Searches are ongoing at Balangir in Odisha as well as in Jharkhand.