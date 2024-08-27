Odisha braces for heavy rain with cyclonic formation over Bay of Bengal

Moderate to heavy rains may lash coastal and south Odisha from Wednesday as a cyclonic formation is likely to form over central Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas, a bulletin issued by SOA’s Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) here said.

This may lead to the formation of a low pressure area over north west and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal off the south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coast on Thursday afternoon.

The system may remain stationary over the same area on August 30 and could intensify into a depression. The intensification of the system will depend upon the weakening of the deep depression persisting over Gujarat and nearby region, the bulletin said.

Under its influence, moderate to heavy rainfall may occur in the southern Odisha districts during the next four days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall could be experienced at isolated locations in the districts of Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Boudh, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Nabarangpur, Bolangir and Nuapada between August 29 and 31. Light to moderate rainfall with heavy fall at one or two places could occur in north Odisha between August 28 and 31, it said.