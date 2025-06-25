Odisha banker gets 2-yr-jail for embezzling Rs 85 lakh deposits

A court in Odisha’s Kendrapara district has sentenced a former cashier of a nationalised bank to 2-year rigorous imprisonment on Wednesday on the charge of embezzling Rs 85 lakh of deposits.

Abhiram Mallick, in his capacity as cashier, resorted to fraudulent practice and embezzled around Rs 85 lakh deposited money from the account holders at the bank’s Singiri branch under Aul police station. The investigation by the local police found that the accused carried out multiple unauthorised transfers to embezzle Rs 85 lakh by debiting funds from the accounts.

Pronouncing the verdict, the judge Deban Satyadarshi Nanda convicted the accused to two years ‘ RI under sections 406, 467, and 471 of IPC after relying on the evidence of six witnesses and the bank documents, said Brundaban Nanda, the public prosecutor.

