The results of the annual High School Certificate (HSC) examinations-2020, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha were announced on Wednesday. Girls have outshone boys by four percentage points in the matriculation (Class 10) examination.

The overall pass percentage has been registered at 78.76 percent, which is 6.41 per cent more than the last year (72.35 per cent).

School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash said 4,21,256 out of the 5,34,843 students passed the examination.

The pass percentage of girls was better than boys with 81.98 per cent, while that of boys was 77.80, the minister said.

Of 2,62,738 girl students, 2,15,367 passed the examination with a pass percentage of 81.98. Of the 2,47,451 boy students, 1,92,501 passed the examination with a pass percentage of 77.80 per cent, he added.

Dash said 1,279 candidates passed the examination this time with A1 grade (above 90 per cent), the number was 1,180 last year.

While congratulating the successful candidates, the minister said, “Those who have failed should not consider this as their last examination. They will get enough opportunities in life to prosper.”

The Minister informed that 678 schools have produced 100 per cent pass results while 31 schools have scored zero results this year. Bargarh district has recorded the highest pass percentage of 89.37 while Nuapada is at the bottom with a pass percentage of 60.18.

The pass percentage in the Odisha State Open School (OSOS) examination this year is 40.18 while 97.18 per cent students have cleared the Madhyama examination.

The students can check their results on board websites bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in.

A control room has been opened at the board’s head office in Cuttack to assist candidates, parents and teachers for their queries if any, and provide counselling if required.