Odisha, Andhra CMs hold talk on border issues

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived here on Tuesday evening to hold discussion with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with the focus of discussion likely to be the border dispute between the two coastal States.

Both Patnaik and Reddy are likely to take up the dispute over the Kotia cluster of villages in Koraput district, construction of Neradi barrage over the Vamsadhara river, and the Polavaram multi-purpose project on the Godavari river, officials said.

The dispute over the ownership of 16 out of 28 villages of Kotia between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh is likely to figure at the meeting.

Though the Kotia issue is sub-judice, officials are hopeful that the two chief ministers will try to settle the matter amicably.

Both the states had approached the Supreme Court over the issue and the apex court in 2006 had asked them to maintain the status quo.

However, the Andhra Pradesh government conducted panchayat polls in three villages in Kotia gram panchayat in Koraput district by changing their names in February this year, officials said.