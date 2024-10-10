Nurse abandons minor rape victim’s female newborn near railway tracks in MP

A nurse allegedly helped in the delivery of a minor rape victim and then abandoned the newly born girl child in a plastic bag near the railway tracks at the behest of the rape victim’s family in the Aishbagh area of Bhopal.

The police arrested the nurse on Thursday.

The girl child died during treatment at the Government Kamla Nehru Hospital on Thursday morning.

Advertisement

According to Aishbagh police station in-charge Jitendra Gharwal, the girl child was found wrapped in a plastic bag near the railway tracks under the bridge at Bagh Umrao Dulha locality on Wednesday.

Some people heard her cries and on searching, they found the infant inside a plastic bag. She was alive but in a serious condition. On getting information, a police team reached the spot and rushed the baby to hospital.

A case was registered and the police scanned several CCTV cameras and traced the woman who had kept the child there.

The police official said that the woman, who is a nurse, has been arrested.

She told the police that she had done the delivery of a 17-year-old minor girl at the latter’s home and on the request of the victim’s family, she dumped the newly-born girl child near the railway tracks.

Sources said the police are going to register a case against the girl’s family members too.

According to sources, the rape victim is a student of class XI. The police have launched a search for the rape accused too, who is absconding.