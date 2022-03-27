Nuns playing vital role in preserving Ladakhi culture

Ladakh Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (LAACL), Leh, in collaboration with Ladakh Nuns Association, conducted Ladakh Nuns Conference to highlight the contribution of nuns towards the preservation of Ladakhi culture.

Executive Councillor, Animal & Sheep Husbandry, Tashi Namgyal Yakzee; Executive Councillor for Art and Culture, Stanzin Chosphel; Deputy Secretary, Special Officer Culture, Leh, Tsewang Palor; President, Ladakh Nuns Association, Ven Stanzin Palmo and nuns from various nunneries attended the conference.

Tashi Namgyal Yakzee, shared that such a seminar would strengthen the ongoing work on promoting Ladakhi art, culture and language in every aspect.

He added that the Hill Council Leh would extend all possible help in addressing the issues of the Nuns Association. He also urged the nuns to avail of the various schemes of the government.

EC, Art and Culture, LAHDC Leh, Stanzin Chosphel appreciated Cultural Academy for their work and initiatives. He shared his thoughts on the importance of conducting surveys and collecting data on nuns forgives more insight.

He said that LAHDC Leh would give special preference to qualified nuns for the contractual jobs to be advertised in near future.

Dy Secretary Tsewang Paljor shared the initiatives taken by the department in promoting the local language, preservation and promotion of art and culture and preservation of tangible and intangible heritage.

All the concerned scholars shared their thoughts and suggestions and also raised issues regarding the empowerment of nuns. There was also discussion on the importance of the Bhoti language and the role the nuns could play in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, Ven Stanzin Palmo said that nuns are getting monastic as well as modern education at the monasteries. She urged that nuns assistance in receiving quality modern education.

She also spoke on the importance of Amchi medicine, providing counselling to the elderly persons, young generation, etc.