Number of people living in urban areas has more than doubled since independence: Puri

The number of people living in urban areas in the country, which was only 17 percent at the time of independence, has more than doubled in the last 75 years, Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep S Puri said today.

He was formally releasing an illustrated brochure-themed ‘Smart Cities, Smart Urbanisation’ at a function here.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) is organising 30 events under the call of ”Azadi ke Amrit Mahotsav” given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the country’s independence.

Puri said his ministry was committed to leading from the front in making comprehensive contributions to the ever-evolving field of urban development. He said the ministry’s people-centric strategy covering three important dimensions of urban life- Liveability, Economic-ability, and Sustainability-was embodied in all its flagship programmes.

He said the government was committed to providing first-grade living spaces to its citizens, and the contribution of its programmes was, therefore, all the more credible.

The brochure contains summaries of each of the 30 iconic and impactful events that are being conducted by MoHUA across Indian cities from 1st January to 31st January, 2022.