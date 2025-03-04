Nuke energy critical for India’s ‘Net Zero’ goal: Jitendra Singh

Nuclear energy is critical to achieving India’s ‘Net Zero’ goal, Union Minister for Science & Technology Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday while addressing a post-budget webinar organised by NITI Aayog.

He highlighted the Union Budget 2024-25’s vision for India’s nuclear power expansion that sets a target of achieving 100 GW by 2047.

Pointing out the crucial role of nuclear energy in India’s transition to clean energy and achieving Net Zero emissions by 2070, he called for private sector participation, regulatory reforms, and sustained public engagement.

Highlighting the growing energy demand, Dr. Jitendra Singh stated that India’s electricity needs are expected to increase four to five times by 2047. While renewable energy sources are expanding, they alone cannot meet the base-load demand, making nuclear power a key component of India’s energy strategy. “Achieving 100 GW of nuclear power will require a focused and determined approach, adding around 4 GW annually from now onwards,” he said, expressing confidence in meeting the goal with proper planning and execution.

A major shift in India’s nuclear policy is the proposed involvement of the private sector in designing, building, and operating nuclear power plants, he said.

Dr. Jitendra Singh acknowledged that legislative amendments to the Atomic Energy Act, Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, and Electricity Act would be required to enable this participation. “Opening up the nuclear sector will send a strong policy signal to industry players, boosting investor confidence and encouraging long-term investments,” he noted.

He also highlighted that NPCIL, along with its subsidiaries, aims to contribute nearly half of the 100 GW target by leveraging domestic and international partnerships. Meanwhile, NTPC’s joint venture, Ashwini, has already taken the lead in constructing four 700 MWe PHWRs at Mahi-Banswara.

The minister further announced the launch of a Small Modular Reactor (SMR) R&D Mission, to develop five SMRs by 2033. These reactors, known for their adaptability, could be deployed in industrial zones, remote areas, and hard-to-abate sectors like cement and steel manufacturing.

Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasised that India’s nuclear energy journey, pioneered by Dr. Homi Bhabha, was often met with skepticism, both domestically and internationally, due to restrictive global policies and misplaced concerns over nuclear proliferation. However, he noted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership since 2014, India has witnessed a paradigm shift, with greater acceptance of its nuclear energy program as a key component of clean and sustainable power generation.